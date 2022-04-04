Android 13 to Allow 2 Carriers Connections on 1 eSIM

With time Android has molded itself to the needs of the evolving technology. Android 12 has brought a lot of additional features. The latest feature that was added to the Android 12 was to equip it with the capabilities to have dual-SIM capabilities on handsets that run on Android 13 with a single eSIM chip.

The search giant Google according to the sources plans to assign two carriers profiles to a single eSIM and the users can easily shift between the two profiles.

According to a reliable source, through a feature called Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP), the search giant wants to assign two carrier profiles to a single eSIM and easily switch between networks.

Back in 2020, Google was granted this technology patent. Now it is reported that in the third quarter this patent will be included in the final release of Android 13. Lets go through the features the Android 13 will offer.

The rumor has it that the Android 13 will give its users new wallpaper effects “Cinematic Wallpaper” in the developer preview that would allow users to apply effects to their wallpaper.

A new feature that has been added in the media output picker is that it is redesigned with a option of a new device right from the menu.

The new Android 13 will allow the apps to transfer media to the nearby devices with a tap. The new “Media TTT” feature which will be debuting in Android 13, will allow the user to transfer media from their phone to a nearby speaker or other device by just getting near the source. Furthermore Android 13 will be also offer a big improvement in the audio streaming through Bluetooth.

Till the Android 13 is not publicly available for use, we can only speculate about its performance and features.

