Android or iOS, Which is the Dominant One?  

How often have you seen folks hooked to their smartphones while walking down the street? There are numerous possibilities. How many such times have you observed those people utilizing a smartphone that isn’t an Android or an iOS device? I’m very sure your response has changed to “rarely.” Without a doubt, Android and iOS are two of the most popular platforms available. The platform’s importance has only increased in recent years, and its user base is rapidly expanding. Since their beginning, these two platforms have been in direct competition. It is only logical to assume that they are gaining popularity in the market. Let’s see which one is dominant!

Is Android Dominant?

StatCounter data gives unique insights into the market share performances of popular operating systems. It delves into Android’s market share over time and concludes that it has reached saturation. In January of this year, according to the research, Android had a market share of 69.74 percent. In July 2018, the platform was at an all-time high of 77.32 percent. There has been an almost 7.58 percent decline in just a few years! The platform’s market share is declining, which is excellent news for its competitors. It will have a significant impact on iOS in particular!

IOS Takes Over Android?

Since Android’s small drop, iOS has quickly surpassed Android in market dominance. The report compares and contrasts the two rival platforms. According to the report, the iOS market share increased by nearly 8.17 percent. Before this, iOS had a market share of roughly 19.4% (as of July 2018), but now it has risen to a whopping 27.57 percent. These parallels have been made during the last few years. The iOS platform shows no signs of slowing down and is well on its approach to capturing a significant portion of the market. However, it’s worth noting that Android continues to lead the pack in terms of mobile operating system market share, reaching 71.7 percent (as of March 2022 data).

What is the market share of the iOS platform, and where does it come from? The research delves into key areas of the platform’s success in different regions, focusing on North America. In many parts of the world, Android is still the preferred operating system. However, the iOS platform managed to infiltrate North America and overthrow Android’s dominance. According to customers, iOS is now the most popular platform in North America; nevertheless, maintaining their business would be difficult given the fierce competition from Google’s smartphone.

Conclusion

According to the survey, Android has a market share of 81% in Asia and 90% in South America. In these specific regions, their competitors have less than 1% of the market share. Even when analyzing North America, Androids having a lower share of the region does not indicate they are doomed to lose. Many experts believe it will be long before the iOS platform finally overtakes Android’s global dominance. The two huge platforms in the race will quickly wipe out the remaining competitors, which hold less than 1% of the market share!

Also read: Android 14 is Coming Soon, but it’s Dessert Name is Revealed