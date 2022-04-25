Android 14 is Coming Soon, but it’s Dessert Name is Revealed

We all love how Android versions have dessert names. There are so many Android series coming from time to time with different but delicious names. Lately, people were thinking that the Android system might have been stopped giving dessert names to its version. Because of global branding problems, the dessert names were causing problems. Well, that’s not the case. The upcoming Android 14 is still not born yet, although its’s dessert name has been revealed. Here is everything you wish to know!

Android 14: Upside-Down Cake

Android versions have historically been named after desserts and other delicious pleasures, according to Google. Only from Android 10 onwards did it convert to version numbers. However, dessert names are still used privately.

Inside the Android Gerrit, XDA-Developers have discovered the dessert name for Android 14. Amazingly it comes out that the latest version is code-named Upside-Down Cake. Interesting!!! We’re assuming there weren’t many other possibilities, with utap, utipci, and ube halaya being the only others.

Previous Versions also had Dessert Names

This isn’t the first occasion an Android dessert has been given a name: Android 10 is famous as Quince, Android 11 is recognized as Red Velvet Cake, Android 12 is defined as Snow Cone, and Android 13 is known as Tiramisu.

Nonetheless, it appears that a sizable number of people desire Google to revive this practice. In August, we conducted a poll, and it was discovered that over 85 percent of Android Authority readers favored a return to public dessert titles for Android versions.

What is your favorite Android dessert name so far? As far as we are concerned, there is a confusion between honeycomb and gingerbread.

