Apple Announces Donation for Pakistan Flood Relief & Recovery Efforts

Pakistan is amidst a natural disaster after the monsoon rains prompted extreme flooding. This natural calamity led to a massive number of casualties and damages throughout the country. This flooding has affected approximately 33 million people in the countries and took the lives of 1,136 people along with damaging homes. The death toll and damages have kept on increasing till now. Due to this, everyone is trying their best to donate food, clothes, and shelter to people. Multiple collection points are made throughout the country and many humanitarian organizations including Chippa, Eidhi, and others are also playing their part. In such circumstances, Apple has also come forward and announced its donation for Pakistan Flood Relief & Recovery Efforts.

Advertisement

While announcing this donation due to the devasting flood in Pakistan, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple tweeted to confirm his donation:

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground.”

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 31, 2022

On this Tweet, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal replied with a thankful message for cook’s support while revealing that Pakistan has the lowest carbon emission but still it is facing the burnt of global warming and people are suffering for no fault. He also urged G-7, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED), and Fortune 100 to help Pakistan fight this disaster.

“Thanks for the support. Pakistan with lowest carbon emission is facing brunt of global warming with 33 million people displaced for no fault of its. G-7, OECD & Fortune100 must realise their responsibility & help in fighting the calamity.” @tim_cook @OECDdev @FortuneMagazine https://t.co/6yAPLdDblN

— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) August 31, 2022

Miftah Ismail also thanked CEO Apple for this relief.

No doubt, the monsoon has caused havoc across Pakistan and many people have suffered due to this. This is high time we need to address global warming and its effects on climate change since today Pakistan has to bear the cost, maybe tomorrow it would be the whole world fighting for food and shelter.

Also Read: Apple is Killing Passwords – Here’s How You’ll Log in Instead