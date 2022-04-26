Apple App Store and Apple Music Services are Now Restored

Apple’s App Store and Apple Music were having an issue yesterday. The good news is that the App Store and Apple Music are now restored. Soon after the users started facing the issues, Apple’s system status page indicates that “users may be experiencing a problem” with the App Store. Likewise, the page notes that “users may be experiencing intermittent issues” with Apple Music.

Apple also confirmed on Twitter about the issue and stated that the company is currently working to restore the services. Although the services are now back to normal, Apple has not revealed the causes of this outage.

A third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicates that issues on the App Store began at around 6:30 p.m. PST last evening. According to reports on Twitter, the App Store outage seems to be largely affecting iPad users. Similarly, the problems with Apple Music began at around 4:30 p.m. PST. Users were unable to be having issues playing music, accessing their profiles, viewing lyrics and more.

Now today around 2:15 am, Apple announced that the services are now back to normal. Users are now able to use App Store and Apple Music without any issue.

Just to make its App Store more secure and updated, Apple has decided to remove the outdated apps from its store. Apple has sent out emails to some developers to update their apps that had not been updated and improved in a substantial amount of time otherwise the company will remove them from the App Store apps.

