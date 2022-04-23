In our previous report, we revealed that Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Now some other reports are circulating on the internet revealing that Samsung is more likely to become an Apple M2 chip supplier as well.

We know that Apple’s current M1 silicon is used in its MacBook, Mac and iPad lineup. Now the company has started the production of the M2 chip and Samsung wants to become a part of it. We know that Samsung is already the chip supplier for Apple. It is also producing FC-BGA substrates that are crucial for modern high-density chips with circuit connections.

The latest reports are claiming that Samsung is going to make a deal with Apple to produce the same FC-BGA substrates for the upcoming M2 chip. Samsung hasn’t made any official announcements on the matter. However, the company reportedly invested 1.3 trillion won in December to build FC-BGA production facilities in Vietnam. Moreover, the company won an additional 300 billion in March for its existing FC-BGA facility in Korea.

On the other hand, Apple has started testing the M2 chip in new Macbooks. The previous reports have revealed that on nine new Macs, the company is testing four different types of Apple M2 chips. The report claims that the models tested with the base M2 chip include a MacBook Air, a Mac Mini, and an entry-level MacBook Pro. The information about it is scarce. But we will get official information about it in the near future.

