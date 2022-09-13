Apple Demonstrates Car Crash Detection Feature Via a Video

The Silicon Valley giant Apple has released a number of new features in the new iPhone 14 lineup. One of that features is a user-centered car crash detection feature. Now, the company has released a video demonstrating how to utilize the new car crash detection technology that is activated by default on all iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE second generation.

Apple explains in a new support document published today that the crash detection technology is meant to detect catastrophic car accidents, including front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions or rollovers involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars. However, Apple cautions that the feature cannot detect all automobile collisions.

Apple claims that if a severe car accident is detected, Apple Watch users will be prompted to respond. Furthermore, Apple claims that when a severe car accident is detected, a supported iPhone or Apple Watch shows an alert and sounds an alarm. The user can call emergency services or ignore the alert by swiping the Emergency Call slider on the iPhone or Apple Watch. If they do not react within 10 seconds, the device starts a second 10-second countdown. If they remain unresponsive, the device contacts emergency personnel.

The car crash detection feature uses sensors such as the accelerometer and gyroscope on an iPhone or Apple Watch that is compatible. Apple stated in a news release that the feature’s accuracy is enhanced by “advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data.”

Apple’s video and support document provide additional details about the car crash detection capability, including safety considerations.

