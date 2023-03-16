Apple Engineers Reportedly Working on ChatGPT-Like AI
Apple is testing the ChatGPT- like generative AI concepts. According to the New York Times, the new chatbot could one day be destined for Siri, despite fundamental issues with the way the virtual assistant is built.
At the company’s annual AI summit last month, employees were apparently briefed on Apple’s large language model and other AI tools. Apple engineers, including members of the Siri team, have reportedly been testing language-generation concepts “every week”.
These next-generation AI technologies have highlighted how Siri, Alexa, and other voice assistants have wasted their lead in the AI race. Siri has faced multiple hurdles to meaningful improvements. The Former Apple engineer John Burkey, who worked on Siri explained that the voice assistant is built on “clunky code that took weeks to update with basic features.”
Its “cumbersome design” made it very difficult for engineers to add new features. For example, Siri’s database contains a large list of phrases in almost two dozen languages.
This means that simple updates like adding new phrases to the data set require rebuilding the entire Siri database, which could take up to six weeks. Similarly, adding more complicated features like new search tools could take up to a whole year. As a result, there was no path for Siri to become a “creative assistant” like ChatGPT, Burkey believes.
