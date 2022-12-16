Apple has announced that it has teamed up with Google and Mozilla to create the newest Speedometer 3. This is a benchmark for testing browser efficiency. Apple was instrumental in the creation of Speedometer and Speedometer 2. Now, the company has announced that it will pair up with the Firefox and Chrome creators for the next benchmark.

Apple, Google, and Mozilla Collaborate to Create Speedometer 3

Check Also: Apple releases iOS 16.2 with Freeform and Apple Music Sing

Apple’s WebKit team announced the collaboration over Twitter.

We’re excited to work with Google Chrome and Firefox on the next Speedometer benchmark, which measures real-world browser performance on the Web. Working together will help us further improve the benchmark and improve browser performance for our users.

Mozilla said that working with Apple and Google “gives us a chance to build the best version to help make the Web faster for years to come.”

Google said the team aims to “build a collaborative understanding of performance on the web to help drive browser performance in ways that help users.” The three companies are using a “joint governance model” on GitHub to share work between teams.

According to its GitHub page, Speedometer is a benchmark for web browsers that measures web application responsiveness by timing simulated user interactions on various workloads. In May, Google Chrome outpaced Safari, making it the fastest web browser on Mac. The highest recorded speeds on a Mac have topped 400 on an M2 MacBook Pro.

See Also: Apple’s Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature Leads To First Successful Rescue Operation