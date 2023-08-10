Apple iPhone 15: Expected Price, Specs & Launch Date

We all know that Apple is preparing to launch its upcoming iPhone 15 series next month. According to the latest reports, iPhone 15 launch is expected on September 12. The Cupertino-based tech giant may reveal a total of four iPhone 15 models next month. Let me tell you that the upcoming series will include two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones. Apart from the iPhone 15 series, the updated Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 models and iOS 17 will make their debut. Let’s dig into what we know so far regarding iPhone 15 price, specs, and features.

Expected iPhone 15 Launch Date:

According to Mark Gurman, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup is expected to make its debut on September 12. Let’s have a look at his tweet:

Signs are increasingly pointing to Sept. 12 as the iPhone 15 event date, but obviously things can still theoretically change. https://t.co/hVKgjJGMc1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 8, 2023

Expected iPhone 15 Price:

Some analysts claim that the iPhone 15 Pro models may come with a higher price tag. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are tipped to cost $799 and $899 respectively. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models may carry a higher price tag. They will be $100 to $200 expensive as compared to their predecessors.

Expected iPhone 15 Specifications:

The upcoming iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are tipped to come with A16 Bionic. However, the Pro models are expected to get the latest Apple A17 Bionic Chipset based on the 3nm process. Reports claim that the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus variants will sport a 48MP rear camera lens. The point worth mentioning here is that the Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu claims that the new 48MP lens on these iPhone models will use a three-stacked sensor to capture more light for improved image quality. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a periscope camera. The periscope is tipped to have 6x magnification. The amazing part is that it is three times the optical zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

Reports claim that the silicon giant may integrate the proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island which is expected to feature an updated design. The iPhone 15 series is also tipped to get larger batteries than its predecessor. The upcoming iPhones will feature a more power-efficient OLED display driver chip that’s fabricated on a 28nm process.

