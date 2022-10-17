macOS Ventura Expected to Launch on October 24 With Support for Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

According to some latest reports, Apple is planning to release macOS Ventura alongside iPadOS 16 on October 24. Moreover, the first version of macOS Ventura adds support for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple will release these model by the end of this year.

The new MacBook Pro models will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options. The previous reports have revealed that Apple suppliers are gearing up for shipments of Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro series. The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production in Q4 2022 and will be built on TSMC’s 5nm processes.

There are some chances that Apple will launch new MacBooks in November. As previously, Apple launched the original 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 and the first Macs with the M1 chip in 2020.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is working on an updated Mac mini with an M2 chip. Apple last updated the Mac mini with the M1 chip in 2020. It continues to sell higher-priced Intel configurations with Core i5 and Core i7 processor options.

However, Apple’s software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak are set to speak at the WSJ Tech Live event on the evening of October 25. It’s likely that Federighi and Joswiak will discuss macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16. Additionally, iOS 16.1 will likely launch alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura with many new features for the iPhone, including Live Activities in third-party apps.

