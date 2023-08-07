Although it seems like WWDC 23 was only a short while ago, it is already time to turn our attention to the next occasion on the calendar, which is the much-awaited Apple Event that will take place in September 2023. This is the day on which we will, without leaving the convenience of our own homes, be given our very first look at the newly released Apple iPhone 15 Series and Apple Watch Series 9 devices, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Do you want a sneak preview of what’s to come? Continue reading to learn everything we know about Apple’s event in September 2023, including when we anticipate it will take place, what time it will start, how you can watch it live, and the items that will likely be unveiled.

Main Focus of Apple’s September’23 Event

The main focus of Apple on the September’23 Event will be the launch of the new iPhone 15 series devices, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All of them are set to now incorporate USB-C connectors.

It is anticipated that Apple would utilize the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This chip is identical to the one present in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Both smartphones are rumored to have an improved main camera with a resolution of 48 megapixels, Super Retina XDR OLED displays, and up to 512 gigabytes of storage space.

The two primary models differ primarily in terms of screen size and battery capacity. The iPhone 15 has a panel that measures 6.1 inches and has a capacity of 3,877 mAh, while the iPhone 15 Plus has a screen that measures 6.7 inches and has a capacity of 4,912 mAh.

The A17 Bionic chip, Apple’s first 3nm CPU, is rumored to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro. This will not only increase Apple’s flagship phones’ raw processing power, but it will also make greater use of the 3,650 mAh and 4,852 mAh batteries included in the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to incorporate an enhanced telephoto lens, specifically a periscope lens, which will replace the previous digital zoom functionality with a variable optical zoom. Additionally, both Pro models are anticipated to feature a new titanium casing with curved edges, offering storage capacities of up to 1TB. Furthermore, these models are projected to include 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

What More Will Apple Reveal At The Event

Apple Watch Series 9

It’s possible that the fact that we haven’t heard much about what is expected from the Apple Watch Series 9 could provide you with some insight into what to anticipate regarding the device’s most recent update.

According to the sources, Apple will introduce two different varieties of the Apple Watch Series 9 this year. These models would reportedly measure 41mm and 45mm and will be made of aluminum and stainless steel respectively. According to recent reports, the aluminum model will apparently be offered in a variety of color options, including Midnight Black, Starlight Gray, Silver, Red, and Pink. The variant made of stainless steel is going to be offered in three different colors: gold, graphite, and silver.

A significant portion of what was included in the Apple Watch Series 8 will be carried over, despite the fact that Apple is rumored to have updated the watch’s internals with a more robust S9 chip. The new processor will be designed around Apple’s A15 Bionic, and it will deliver improved performance as well as longer battery life just in time to make the most of the imminent release of watchOS 10.

Apple Watch UItra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, a successor to the fantastic Apple Watch Ultra, is also rumored to make an appearance. It is said to debut on the same timeline as the Apple Watch Series 9 and is likewise scheduled for a release in 2023.

There is not a lot of information available about what to anticipate from the next version of the Apple watch, but it is expected that it will get the same chipset upgrade as the Apple Watch Series 9, which will result in the same S9 chipset performance and efficiency gain.

When Apple starts outfitting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with its own micro-LED displays, we can expect to see the next major hardware modification when it comes to the appearance of the Apple Watch Ultra. But you shouldn’t anticipate any shift in that direction until at least 2025.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have improvements that you won’t immediately notice. These improvements will be in the form of 3D-printed titanium components, which will both reduce the device’s weight and the cost of making it. Will the lower costs of production result in Apple lowering the price of their premium wearable to make it more accessible to consumers? What happens next is still up in the air.

Apple iPad Mini 7

According to a recent hint received by a tech enthusiast, at least one iPad, most likely the iPad Mini 7, is planning to steal some of the attention that will be focused on the keynote presentation.

The A15 Bionic chip and 4 GB of RAM were both featured in Apple’s iPad Mini, which was released in September of 2021. Although the leak does not provide any further insights about what to anticipate, we can reasonably infer that Apple will at the very least have an upgrade to the chipset in mind for their next product.

When is the Apple Event Expected

Apple has not yet issued any formal statements regarding the date and time of the event that will take place in September. On the other hand, the occasion is more likely to take place on Tuesday or a Wednesday during the second week of September at the very latest, but the 12th of September is the most likely choice.

The pre-recorded keynote presentation, just like the majority of Apple’s events held in recent years, will almost definitely be streamed live on both the Apple website and the YouTube channel.

As for the optimal time to tune in, Apple’s September event traditionally begins at 10 a.m. PT, which corresponds to 1 p.m. ET in the United States and 6 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom.

