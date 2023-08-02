IPhone 15 Pro Expected Price in Pakistan – Will there be a price hike?

The upcoming iPhone 15 series will most probably be launched next month and there are rumors suggesting that there will be a price hike of around $100 on each of its models. Furthermore, leaks have indicated that there will be four models (as witnessed in iPhone 14 series) in the iPhone 15 series including a standard model, Plus model, along with the expensive pro models.

There are two other significant rumors that are worthwhile to discuss. One suggests that the new iPhone 15 models will arrive with a USB C port rather than a lightning port. The other indicates that Apple may use Qualcomm chips in the new models as the company’s own new chips aren’t ready. Moreover, there may be a few upgrades to the camera and display, with the probable retention of Dynamic Island.

Let’s see what will be the expected price of the iPhone 15 series in Pakistan.

PTA Tax on iPhone 15 May be Increased Owing to High $ Value:

As we know, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposes taxes on smartphones with regard to dollar value. It implies that you will have to pay a higher PTA tax on a smartphone with a higher dollar value. Currently, the maximum PTA taxes on iPhone 14 pro models is around PKR 131k on the passport while PKR 156k on CNIC, after FBR announced a reduction in taxes.

Probable maximum PTA tax on iPhone 15 Pro:

In our opinion, the probable maximum PTA tax on the upcoming iPhone series would be around PKR 150k on the passport and around PKR 170k on CNIC, if there is a price hike of $100.

Therefore the expected starting price of the iPhone 15 pro in Pakistan will be around PKR 500,000/-.

