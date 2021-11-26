Apple Tests A15 Bionic Chip

All the devices created by Apple are mostly a hit and loved by all, especially their iPhone lineup is the most anticipated and waited for. The iPhone SE series is also no different and equally loved. The only downside with SE series is that it is not that frequently updated as the other iPhones are. Rumors has it that with the launch of iPhone SE Plus, things will change. According to the rumors Apple is testing A15 Bionic chip, which might be used in the iPhone SE Plus.

According to the rumor Apple is testing the iPhone SE Plus with A15 Bionic chip. A word of caution, the SE Plus is also being tested with A14 Bionic chip. So there is a good chance that SE Plus may be launched with the A14 Bionic chip.

Regarding the design the iPhone SE Plus is rumored to have a 5-inch LCD panel. According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone SE Plus may not have a new make-up or new design, the main focus is on the hardware.

Apple with its wide range of iPhone variants has captured a great chunk of the market. But as iPhone is a high-end smartphone, rumor has it that to further increase their market, Apple plans to add a new entry-level models.

Mixed rumors, a lot of “may-be” so we need to keep some room in our expectations as the SE Plus may not be as we might have envisioned.

