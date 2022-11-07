In recent times, Virtual reality (VR) and Augmented reality (AR) have touched new heights, with Meta as the most practical example. Therefore, a number of companies are focusing on creating AR and VR headsets as they can seriously boost their business in the near future. The silicon valley giant Apple is one of them. It is currently working on one such product. With the Apple XR headset, the company will likely lead the tech world and initiate a new trend as a technological industry leader. Apple has reportedly ordered vendors to construct and manufacture the Apple XR (Extended Reality) gadget with semiconductor clean room specifications now designated as N301.

Apple to Launch its Most Sophisticated Device, the ‘XR headset’ in 2023

Previously, Apple Breaking News reporter Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that the device will be released in the first half of the next year and will be Apple’s most sophisticated design product to date.

Details of Apple’s most sophisticated device – Apple XR

The Apple XR headset is equipped with around 15 cameras to reliably identify and monitor eye movements and also incorporated an 8K display and superior eye tracking technologies. Eight of the fifteen cameras are utilized for real-world imagery, 6 for biometrics, and the remaining camera for environmental monitoring.

As for the device’s primary hardware configuration, the improved Apple M2 chip will likely be used to handle sophisticated image output and data computation.

Touted as Apple’s most complex and carefully crafted gadget to date, it will be more expensive than any other item currently on the market. Users will be able to purchase it for around 2,000 USD to 2,500 USD.

