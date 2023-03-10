Apple to Launch New Classical Music Streaming App

Advertisement

The silicon giant, Apple is wrapping up to launch a new standalone app that has been designed specifically for streaming classical music. So, if you are a fan of Classical music, now there will be a dedicated App for you on iOS devices. Reports claim that Apple Classical Music App will be available in late March 2023. In addition to that, it will offer access to more than five million classical music tracks. Isn’t it amazing??

Apple Classical Music App Will be Available In Late March 2023

Apple claims that the application will have the world’s largest classical music catalog. In addition to that, it will feature thousands of exclusive albums as well. The new Apple Music app will be free for users who are already subscribed to Apple Music according to the company. It would not be wrong to say that this move seems to be the culmination of Apple’s 2021 acquisition of the classical music streaming service Primephonic.

Vice President of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser stated at that time:

“Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,”

Reports claim that the new classical app is expected to launch on March 28. In addition to that, the application will have thousands of spatial audio recordings and is tipped to stream at up to 192 kHz/24-bit hi-res lossless. However, let me tell you that there will not be a native iPad version of the Apple Music Classical. So, if you are interested in it you can now pre-order the application for free from the App Store.

