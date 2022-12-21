Advertisement

According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has lower-than-expected sales of midrange iPhones. As a result, Apple could cancel or at least postpone the iPhone SE 4 until 2024. The company needs to reevaluate its strategy and pricing because the next-gen iPhone SE will have a full-screen design, meaning a higher cost of production.

Apple to Postpone iPhone SE 4 until 2024

Additionally, this step will help out the company to manage its expenses. According to the analyst, postponing the new phone would help reduce “unnecessary new product development expenses”. Moreover, it will also help the company navigate “the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023”.

Early renders suggested the iPhone SE 4, likely to be called iPhone SE (2024), will be based on the iPhone XR. The X generation was the first to remove Touch ID. The sole method of biometric authentication for this phone is FaceID. Now the SE series is expected to join whenever the phone arrives.

Apple usually reveals the iPhone SE in spring, meaning there are at least 15 months until the phone arrives. Some reports have also claimed that the upcoming SE phone will have a better chipset. It will help the camera to take better shots and iOS to run more smoother.

However, there is more than enough time for Apple to reconsider its decisions. Anyhow, we will keep updating you about this news.

