Apple Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset Set for Early 2024 Launch

Apple is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, with sources indicating that mass shipment would begin in the first week of January. The headgear is likely to be available in Apple Stores in late January or early February, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent supply chain expert. According to Kuo, Apple intends to release about 500,000 Vision Pro units to make a huge impression with one of its most significant product launches in recent years.

Kuo’s findings are consistent with a previous claim from another prominent Apple analyst, Mark Gurman, who indicated that the tech giant is on track to begin selling the Vision Pro in February. Although Apple first announced the Vision Pro in June, stating a release date of “early 2024,” rumors claimed a March release. With both Kuo and Gurman echoing similar timetables, it looks that the mixed-reality headgear may enter the market sooner than expected.

Gurman claimed last week, citing insider information, that Apple has entered a phase of increased production for the Vision Pro at its Chinese factories, with operations running at full pace for many weeks. This faster manufacturing tempo lays the groundwork for a February debut. Meanwhile, as the launch date approaches, Apple is said to have reached out to software developers, asking them to prepare for the Vision Pro’s arrival by testing and submitting apps for feedback.

To provide a seamless customer experience, Apple intends to teach Apple Store employees how to effectively present and promote Vision Pro’s capabilities to potential customers. As the tech giant undertakes these preparations, the looming issue is whether Vision Pro will be a success. While it’s too early to say clearly, one possible stumbling block for consumers is the $3,499 price tag. However, reports remain that Apple is working on a cheaper version, which may not be available in shops for some time. As the countdown to the Vision Pro’s release begins, the tech world awaits Apple’s ambitious entry into mixed reality.

