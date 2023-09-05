Meta already had headsets for virtual reality named Meta Quest (which were made after Meta purchased Oculus) before Apple introduced Vision Pro. Meta’s headsets aren’t exactly a hit, though. A recent story claims that Meta has been collaborating with LG to create a new VR headset, which shows that Zuckerberg has lofty intentions to challenge Apple Vision Pro.

In accordance with the information provided by UploadVR, Meta and LG have teamed up to create upgraded Quest Pro headsets. At first, it was thought that Meta’s discussions were limited to its subsidiary display provider, LG Display. However, according to recent data, the cooperation has given rise to a “much broader partnership” with more LG departments.

The new headset would be put together by LG Electronics, while LG Energy and LG Innotek would contribute batteries and other components. LG Electronics would be liable for designing the new headset. LG Display would, of course, be the company that provides the Micro OLED displays. This indicates that LG will have a stronger say over the manner in which the device is manufactured.

Meta appears to have an interest in both the premium and entry-level markets, in contrast to Apple, which seems to be concentrating on giving a high-end experience with its new headset.

According to insiders in the industry, the new headset that will be produced by Meta and LG is scheduled to be released in the year 2025 and will have a price tag of approximately $2,000. Because the present price of the Meta Quest Pro is $999, it is quite likely that both businesses will invest in hardware that is more powerful in order to be competitive with Apple Vision Pro. At the same time, Meta is getting ready to release the more wallet-friendly Meta Quest 3 at the price of $499.

It is indisputable that Apple has opted to utilize cutting-edge hardware and software in the development of Vision Pro. We do not have access to all of the technical specifics, but we do know that the headgear contains a Micro OLED display with a resolution that is greater than 4K for each eye. Vision Pro is also equipped with 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones, making it possible for it to recognize advanced gestures and voices without the use of any physical controls.

Internally Apple Vision Pro is powered by the same M2 chip that is found in the most recent Macs. Additionally, it features a brand new R1 chip that is responsible for rendering the images that are being taken by the cameras in real time. On the other hand, the most recent iteration of the Meta Quest Pro comes equipped with a Snapdragon XR2 processor, a 2K LCD display that is dedicated to each of the user’s eyes, tactile controls that allow for more accuracy, and only five cameras.

If Meta were to increase the cost of their product, they might be able to improve certain elements and create something that is more comparable to Vision Pro. Despite this, it is difficult to speculate about the long-term prospects of either of these gadgets at this point. The “Reality Labs XR” branch of Meta has been experiencing a drop in revenue. The industry observers think that Apple will not sell more than 400,000 units of Vision Pro by the year 2024.

