Apple is all ready to launch its most anticipated devices tomorrow. Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 family alongside new smartwatches. One of those, the tentatively named Apple Watch Pro, would be the highest-end, most “Pro” wearable the company has ever made. Now, just a day before launch, Apple Watch Pro has appeared in leaks and renders revealing a little more information about its design.

Apple Watch Pro leaks Suggest A New Button

Apple Watch Pro has appeared in some CAD-based renders. They show a chunkier model than past Apple Watch iterations. The rumours claim it will have a 47 or 49 mm case and an almost 2″ display which will apparently be flat, to better protect it from impact.

The reports further claimed that the device will compete with Garmin – a wearable for athletes and people who like to do outdoorsy stuff. The renders have revealed that it will have an extra button on the left side. Unfortunately, it is not clear what that’s for.

Not only this, but the watch will have a bigger battery as well. The Watch Pro will have a titanium casing and a low-power mode. The expected price of the watch is $900 to $1,000. But these are all rumours, we will get more official information tomorrow.

If for some reason the Apple Watch Pro won’t release this week, then don’t worry, it will launch at Apple’s October event.

