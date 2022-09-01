Apple has rolled out the eighth iOS 16 beta ahead of its final release. Apple will most probably launch the iOS 16 soon after its September 7 event. If you are enrolled in the beta program, you can check for it in your phone’s settings. For that, go to the General > Software Update menu.

Apple Releases Eighth iOS 16 Beta Ahead of Final Release

Unfortunately, if you are not enrolled on the iOS 16 beta program, you have to wait for a few more weeks for the public release. One thing to always remember is beta builds often have bugs that hinder the user experience. So, it is best to avoid using on primary devices.

The iOS 16 beta 8 – having build number 20A5358a – comes with bug fixes, performance improvements, and some optimizations that get it a step closer to the public release. so, it is better to wait for the final release since it’s not too far away.

iOS 16 brings a new lock screen, notifications, and the ability to unsend a recently sent message or edit it after it has been sent. One of the iOS 16 betas also brought back the battery percentage to the status bar.

Just recently, a designer created a concept that gathers the latest rumours and Apple’s latest addition to the iOS 16 beta to show us what the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro could look like. Another exciting feature is the full Lock Screen music preview. There will also be an Always-On Display feature. Always-on technology allows the system to show some information on the screen while consuming very little battery power.

