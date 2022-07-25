Some previous reports have already revealed that Apple will launch three new Apple Watches this year. among them, the most powerful will be Apple Watch Pro. However now, some latest reports have revealed that Apple Watch Pro will come with a rectangular larger screen.

According to the latest reports, the upcoming Apple Watch Pro will have a larger display, longer battery life and a new body temperature sensor. The upcoming watch can last for days on a single charge.

Apple Watch Pro will be Completely Redesigned with a 7% Larger Screen

The latest reports have also revealed that Apple will introduce a rectangular dial instead of the round dial. It it is true, Apple Watch Pro will have a new look for the first time since 2018. Not only this, but the high-end watch will have a bit larger screen as compared to the previous models. The screen will be about 7% larger. Moreover, it won’t have the rumored flat design. In terms of materials, the watch will use a more durable titanium alloy.

Furthermore, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro will have body temperature sensor. However, we will not see the blood pressure and glucose measurement sensors this year. The reports claim that Apple will bring the blood pressure testing sensor in 2025. On the other hand, the glucose testing sensor will not be available until 2030.

Some previous reports have revealed that Apple Watch Pro will also be equipped with an S8 chip. The “Apple Watch Series 8” will launch in September alongside the iPhone 14 lineup.

