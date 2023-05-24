Apple Will Hold WWDC23 Annual Keynote on June 5

Like every year, Apple lovers have been anxiously waiting for the highly anticipated WWDC where the silicon giant unveils its upcoming products. The good piece of information is that we’re less than two weeks away from WWDC 2023. In addition to that, the silicon giant also came up with a new press release going in-depth on the schedule for the multi-day festivities. Apple unveiled that it will hold its WWDC23 annual keynote on June 5 at 10 a.m. PDT, the Platforms State of the Union, and awards.

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About WWDC23 Apple Keynote

Apple keynote

Let’s dig into the full schedule from Apple for the public, including those watching along from home. The company has revealed that the Apple keynote will be held on June 5, 10 a.m. PDT. It would not be wrong to call it the biggest and most exciting WWDC23 event to date that will launch with a first look at exciting updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. So, are you guys excited? The point worth mentioning here is that the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the end of the stream.

Platforms State of the Union

Reports claim that developers will be able to learn methods to take their apps to the next level with a plunging dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. The press release has unveiled that the Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website on June 5, 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Apple Design Awards

The Apple Design Awards aims to celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise of Apple’s developer community. the point notable here is that this year’s Apple Design Award winners will be announced via the Apple Developer app and website. Winners will be announced on June 5, 6:30 p.m. PDT. The WWDC 2023 schedule is tipped to be more in-depth for the developers as they will have access to special tours of Apple Park, the opportunity to meet with Apple teams, and more.

