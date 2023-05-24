Netflix has been testing a way to prevent sharing accounts. The change is now going live in the United States. The new change will not let you share your Netflix account for free anymore.

Netflix previously announced that its block on password sharing would start before July 2023 in the US. Now, the company is sending emails to accounts being accessed in multiple locations. This change is already available in select other countries.

Netflix will Not Let You Share Your Account Anymore for Free

Check also; Netflix Games to Arrive on TVs with Option of Having iPhone as Controller: Report

Netflix accounts now have a distinct “household” where streaming is permitted. However, anyone outside of that area will need a paid extra member slot, or they can transfer their profile to a separate account. The extra member slot on Standard or Premium plans is $7.99 per month, which is cheaper than a standalone Basic, Standard, or Premium plan. However, the extra member must be in the same country as the original account owner. However, people who receive Netflix through included packages or third-party billed accounts can’t set up extra members.

Even if you’re not sharing accounts with friends or family, it will still make travelling more annoying. If you are going anywhere you’ll have to request an access code from Netflix to gain access to a TV.

Netflix is the first platform to implement remote access restrictions. There are some chances that many people simply cancel their accounts completely. However, if the company still ends up with higher profits in the end, other streaming services could try similar moves to squeeze more money out of existing users.

See Also: Netflix To Launch A Remastered ‘World Of Goo’ On May 23