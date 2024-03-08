The issue revolves around the release of the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update, which seems to be causing problems for some Pixel device users when sideloaded. Sideloading refers to manually installing the update rather than waiting for it to be delivered over-the-air (OTA) directly to the device.

According to reports from users on Reddit, after successfully sideloading the QPR3 Beta 2 update, attempting to restart their Pixel devices results in them becoming stuck on the Google logo screen. This situation is commonly referred to as a “soft brick.” Unlike a “hard brick,” which renders the device completely unusable, a soft brick typically indicates a software-related issue that can often be resolved.

To address the soft-bricking problem caused by the QPR3 Beta 2 update, affected users can revert to the previous version, Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, by sideloading it onto their devices. By doing so, they can restore functionality and resolve the issue. Interestingly, users who received the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update via OTA did not encounter these problems. This suggests that the issue may be specific to the sideloading process rather than inherent to the update itself.

As for the cause of the problem, it remains unclear at this time. It could be due to compatibility issues with certain Pixel devices or a flaw in the sideloading process. Whether Google will release a fix for this issue or provide any official explanation is uncertain.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the cause of the problem and the potential risks associated with sideloading the QPR3 Beta 2 update, users should refrain from sideloading and instead wait for the OTA update to ensure a smoother and safer update process.