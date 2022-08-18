Apple’s Next-Generation iPhone 14 Is Coming Out in 20 Days The New iPhone 14 Series Is Coming Out in 20 Days

The release of the new iPhones will mark the beginning of an active fall product season that will also see the release of many new Macs, high-end and low-end iPads, and three different Apple Watch models.

At a risky time for the sector, Apple is revamping its flagship product. As customers struggle with inflation and an unstable economy, smartphone sales have started to decline. However, Apple seems to be doing better than its rivals: The iPhone sold well in the most recent quarter, and Apple has told suppliers that it does not expect demand to decline.

Moreover half of Apple’s revenue last year came from the iPhone

The Cupertino, California-based tech firm frequently unveils new Apple Watch models in addition to the iPhone. This year, Apple is anticipated to follow its regular practice of releasing the new iPhone in stores roughly a week and a half after it is introduced. A few retail store staff members have been instructed to get ready for a significant new product introduction on September 16.

Apple increased by roughly 1% in New York trade to $174.54. The stock is still down 2% for the year, although it has recently recovered from a far worse decline.

In keeping with the strategy, it established at the beginning of the pandemic, the business plans to broadcast the event online rather than have an in-person meeting. According to Bloomberg News, Apple product launches are highly polished events, and staff members have already started recording the presentation’s many portions.

On the timing of the event, an Apple spokesperson declined to say. The company’s plans may alter given that the announcement is still around three weeks away, but Apple typically releases the newest iPhones during the first half of September.

The company invited media and developers to its campus to witness a video of the presentation at its most recent event, which it held in June to unveil its upcoming series of software updates, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura. That arrangement was a part of Apple’s gradual return to more regular business operations, which also involved going back to the office.

The company informed its corporate staff on Monday that starting on September 5, two days before the anticipated product announcement; they would have to work in-person three days a week.

The standard iPhone 14 will resemble the iPhone 13, but the 5.4-inch “mini” model will be dropped, and a 6.7-inch model will be added. For the first time, Apple will introduce a non-Pro iPhone with a display that large.

For the iPhone 14 Pro range, the firm is considering more significant upgrades. Apple will remove the notch, or cutout for the front-facing camera, and replace it with a pill-shaped Face ID sensor hole and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. Users will now have a little more screen real estate. Additionally, the business is upgrading the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip. The A15 chip from the iPhone 13 will still be used in Apple’s standard iPhone 14 devices.

The camera system will see the most substantial upgrades in the iPhone 14 Pro and will look slightly larger to users. A 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, as well as 12-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide-angle sensors, will be added to the Pro models. Apple also has plans to make battery life and video recording upgrades.

Women’s health features and a body-temperature sensor will be included in Apple’s newest Series 8 Apple Watches. The ordinary watch will resemble the Series 7, but a new pro model will target more active customers. A larger display, tough titanium housing, improved fitness monitoring functions, and longer battery life will all be included. Additionally, the business intends to release a redesigned Apple Watch SE with a speedier chip.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple is developing new iPad Pro versions with M2 CPUs for later this year as well as an updated low-end iPad with an A14 chip and USB-C connection. As it works on Mac mini and MacBook Pro models with M2-based processors, it also hopes to introduce new Macs before the year is over.

Conclusion:

Apple is anticipated to release four new iPhone 14 models, as well as new iPads, Mac laptops, and an updated Apple Watch. In place of the small model, the iPhone 14 lineup will feature two 6.1-inch models, two 6.7-inch models, and two other variants. This will be the first time Apple launches a non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone.

The iPhone 14 models are anticipated to have updated notch designs with major improvements to the selfie camera, a larger camera island on the iPhone 14 Pro, and the A16 chipset in the new Pro variants. Another report claims that the Pro model will have an always-on display capability.