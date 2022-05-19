Apple’s Professional training launched for device support & management

Apple has always been innovative in bringing forward new strategies to improve the quality of its products and service. The launch of new online Apple’s professional training classes for its device support, placement and management of the employees are announced, helping people gather new skills.

There is great demand of skilled and technical staff in enterprises these days. One who is trained and technically equipped will get a job at a good place. With professionally trained employees, the enterprise is supposed to grow quickly.

Information technology is a booming industry these days after Covid-19. People have now learned how to work and study from distant places. Many online businesses have flourished after the Quarantine time. The IT industry is projected to grow faster than the other industries from 2020 to 2030.

Apple’s Professional training will equip youth with futuristic skills

Keeping in view the growing need to have trained staff in this booming industry, Apple enterprise has launched two training sessions including Apple Device Support course and Apple Deployment and Management course which are updates and improvements in the previous training curriculum. The training has been entirely redesigned and shifted to an online and self-paced setup. The courses are sequential and they help build the concepts and skills of the users. After accomplishing the training courses the users will be tested with two new exams costing $149 each and if they will clear, they will get certificate from Apple. The certification can be presented in front of job board, on resumes and in online profiles.

Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing Susan Prescott has remarked:

“More people than ever are using Mac, iPad, and iPhone to do their best work, and the demand for Apple-certified IT professionals has never been greater. Apple Professional Training helps anyone with an interest in technology — whether they are changing careers or upping their skill set — pursue high-paying IT jobs with certifications that will stand out to potential employers. We believe deeply in inclusion in technology, so the new courses are self-paced and freely available, and we are working to ensure ability to pay isn’t a barrier to earning Apple certification.”

Apple’s training sessions will be fruitful for staff’s in-demand careers and also will benefit the company.