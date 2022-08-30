Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate with Dimensity 9000+ SoC is coming on September 19

Asus has officially confirmed that it is working on a phone using the boosted Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The first official teaser names the phone the “Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate”. The company also revealed the launch date of the phone. The new phone is going to launch on September 19. There will be simultaneous events in New York (8:00 am), Berlin (2:00 pm) and Taipei (8:00 pm).

Now let’s talk about its specs and SoC. First of all, the Dimensity 9000+ officially promises 5% higher CPU and 10% higher GPU scores than the vanilla chipset. However, an early result from AnTuTu shows that the ROG Phone 6D is only a few per cent shy of the performance of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ sibling, the 6 Pro. And this is for the overall score, the CPU score was actually higher than any Qualcomm chip ever tested.

The previous reports have further revealed that the specs for the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro have a lot in common. The main differences are mostly just the RAM. The base model will feature 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the Pro model will have 18GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. Moreover, both phones will share similar design cues outside of adding the Dimensity 9000 Plus chip

Other brands like vivo iQOO are also working on phones using the new chip. But Asus will be the first to bring this chipset to the market.

