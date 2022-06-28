Notable Designs Upgrades: Asus ROG Phone 6 New Leaks

A new leak regarding the Asus ROG Phone 6 is here. ROG Phone 6 being Gaming phone will be offering a snap-on-fan to keep the temperatures under control. According to the new leaks Evan Blass a few very notable designs upgrades can be seen on the device.

According to the leaker Evan Blass the GOG Phone 6 is having a larger camera module. The overall appearance of the device is like the signature “ROG Phone” but with a gamer touch to it. The AeroActive Cooler 6 is the snap-on-fan that will be keeping the device’s temperature under control. The snap-on-fan also seems to come with some shoulder buttons for additional buttons. The leaks also that the device comes with a Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus case. The case has a large window that keeps the device’s flashy back panel visible and i s pretty sturdy.

Asus company had been producing gaming hardware and were famous on the PC platform. Now it is making its name in the smartphone gaming devices with the ROG Phone brand name. Last year device came with a big price tag but it was welcomed.

The upcoming ROG hone is expected to come in the month of July. Asus company had confirmed the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. As per the another teaser the company claimed the device to be the first gaming smartphone with IPX4 rating i.e. splash resistant.

The price of the device is not yet revealed nor any rumor regarding its price has surfaced. The launch is less than a week away. Soon more leaks, reports and company statement will come forward, which will clear any ambiguity about the device.

