Avail Amazing Discount of PKR 22000 on Samsung A14
Many people in Pakistan want a brand-new Samsung smartphone, like the latest Galaxy A14, but can’t afford it. Well, there is good news, as now you can avail a massive discount of more than PKR 20,000 through Daraz. The original price of the Galaxy 14 ( 6GB+128GB) is PKR 59,999, while it is available on Daraz for just Rs 37,799. In addition, if you are a credit card holder, then you can even purchase the smartphone in easy installments for as low as PKR 1752 (36-month installment plan). However, if you are against paying interest, then you can use the 12-month installment plan on a Standard Chartered credit card.
12 Months Installment Plan to Buy Samsung Galaxy A14
|Month
|Monthly EMI
|Monthly Markup
|3
|Rs. 12,600
|0.00%
|6
|Rs. 6,300
|0.00%
|12
|Rs. 3,150
|0.00%
Click on this link if you want to purchase the all-new Samsung A14 at the lowest rate. The smartphone is available in black, green, and silver colors. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of the Samsung Galaxy A14.
Samsung Galaxy A14 Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|DISPLAY
|Type
|PLS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Screen-to-body Ratio
|~80.2%
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, One UI Core 5
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769 Helio G80 (Version A)
|Exynos 850 (Version B)
|CPU
|Octa-core (Version A)
|Octa-core (Version B)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB/128GB with 4GB/6GB RAM
|CAMERA
|Main
|50 MP wide, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie
|13 MP wide
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.1/5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|15W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Dark Red, Silver, Green
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!