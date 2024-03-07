Avail Amazing Discount of PKR 22000 on Samsung A14

Many people in Pakistan want a brand-new Samsung smartphone, like the latest Galaxy A14, but can’t afford it. Well, there is good news, as now you can avail a massive discount of more than PKR 20,000 through Daraz. The original price of the Galaxy 14 ( 6GB+128GB) is PKR 59,999, while it is available on Daraz for just Rs 37,799. In addition, if you are a credit card holder, then you can even purchase the smartphone in easy installments for as low as PKR 1752 (36-month installment plan). However, if you are against paying interest, then you can use the 12-month installment plan on a Standard Chartered credit card.

12 Months Installment Plan to Buy Samsung Galaxy A14

Month Monthly EMI Monthly Markup 3 Rs. 12,600 0.00% 6 Rs. 6,300 0.00% 12 Rs. 3,150 0.00%

Click on this link if you want to purchase the all-new Samsung A14 at the lowest rate. The smartphone is available in black, green, and silver colors. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of the Samsung Galaxy A14.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Specs

Feature Specification DISPLAY Type PLS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Screen-to-body Ratio ~80.2% PLATFORM OS Android 13, One UI Core 5 Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G80 (Version A) Exynos 850 (Version B) CPU Octa-core (Version A) Octa-core (Version B) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB/128GB with 4GB/6GB RAM CAMERA Main 50 MP wide, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps Selfie 13 MP wide Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.1/5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) USB USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 15W wired MISC Colors Black, Dark Red, Silver, Green