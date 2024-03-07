Avail Amazing Discount of PKR 22000 on Samsung A14

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 7, 2024
galaxy A14

Many people in Pakistan want a brand-new Samsung smartphone, like the latest Galaxy A14, but can’t afford it.  Well, there is good news, as now you can avail a massive discount of more than PKR 20,000 through Daraz. The original price of the Galaxy 14 ( 6GB+128GB) is PKR 59,999, while it is available on Daraz for just Rs 37,799.  In addition, if you are a credit card holder, then you can even purchase the smartphone in easy installments for as low as PKR 1752 (36-month installment plan). However, if you are against paying interest, then you can use the 12-month installment plan on a Standard Chartered credit card.

12 Months Installment Plan to Buy Samsung Galaxy A14

Month Monthly EMI Monthly Markup
3 Rs. 12,600 0.00%
6 Rs. 6,300 0.00%
12 Rs. 3,150 0.00%

Click on this link if you want to purchase the all-new Samsung A14 at the lowest rate. The smartphone is available in black, green, and silver colors. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of the Samsung Galaxy A14.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Specs

Feature Specification
DISPLAY
Type PLS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Screen-to-body Ratio ~80.2%
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, One UI Core 5
Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G80 (Version A)
Exynos 850 (Version B)
CPU Octa-core (Version A)
Octa-core (Version B)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB/128GB with 4GB/6GB RAM
CAMERA
Main 50 MP wide, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie 13 MP wide
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.1/5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 15W wired
MISC
Colors Black, Dark Red, Silver, Green

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 7, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

💼PTA Tax Updates
💬WhatsApp Channel

>