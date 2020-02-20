Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and IdeaGist, world’s largest digital incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the third, final year and passed out students in developing their start-up in the country.

The move was aimed at promoting the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan which was started for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem. Pilot of Startup Pakistan launched in 8 major cities across Pakistan and received an overwhelming response.

AWKUM & IdeaGist Sign MoU to Support Students for their Startups

Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khurshid Khan stated that IdeaGist has pledged a significant investment in Pakistan’s Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in support of the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan Movement that will focus on the development and application of emerging technologies through entrepreneurial ventures, which would help around 1 million students to learn about starting their own businesses.

Founder IdeaGist and Advisor to Minister of Science and Technology on Innovation and Emerging Technologies Hassan Syed said that IdeaGist committed to the Prime Minister’s vision of entrepreneurship and looking forward to develop startup incubators in 190 universities, 300 technical colleges, and 100 top madrasas.

A portal www.empowerpakistan.org, they said, has been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

Both, IdeaGist and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Officials agreed to work along for innovations and inventions through entrepreneurial provisions. It would also support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.

IdeaGist would help the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it, they added.