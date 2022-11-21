Backbone One Android Controller: A Top Notch Gaming Controller For Android Users If Your Phone Handles Heavy Games Without Any Lag, The New Backbone One Android Controller Could Be The Cherry On Top

With the right accessories, playing games on your smartphone may be on par with using a dedicated portable system. We’re already pretty far along in terms of graphics and functionality. However, selecting a gaming accessory is one of the hectic jobs that need extensive research. We have made this job easy for you. Look no other option than Backbone One Android Gaming Controller. Backbone One Controller is what you call The Cherry on Top.

The only remaining issue is how the phone actually feels in the hand, emulating the controller-free nature of the gaming experience. If you’re looking for a gaming phone with its own accessories, like the Asus ROG Phone series, you can buy one of them. The other option is that you can use an app to convert your regular phone into a controller for video games.

Earlier last year, iPhone users discovered it in the Backbone controller. It appears that Android users have been yearning for their own taste and may now enjoy it. USB Type C version of the iPhone Backbone controller is now available from Backbone. It has game-changing software in its package.

Since the controller itself does not have the capability to charge smartphones, the USB Type C Android Backbone One includes a pass-through port for charging the phone and a headphone jack for listening to music while gaming. The Backbone software also includes a gaming library and shortcut system. You’ll be able to record gameplay and take screenshots as well.

It has been reported that the Backbone app will talk to the Xbox and PlayStation apps, as well as the Steam app, and also most of the games that you might find on Google Play Pass. This will map a directional pad and thumb stick, in addition to the amazing array of buttons and shoulder buttons. It’ll provide you with a gaming experience that is comparable to what Sony and Microsoft offer. The only difference is that it will be shaped around your phone.

