How to connect an Xbox Controller to PC or Laptop – Quick Tips DIY Tips and Tricks To Connect Xbox One Controller To PC or Laptop

Xbox controllers are some of the most popular gaming controllers on the market. They are famous for their comfort and durability and their unique design. Xbox controllers come in various colors and styles, making them an excellent choice for gamers of all types.

One of the best things about Xbox controllers is that they are compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, laptops, and smartphones. You can easily connect Xbox One controller to PC or Laptop. This means that you can use your controller to play games on your phone, tablet, or even your TV. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore fan, an Xbox controller is great for enjoying your favorite games.

Tips To Connect Xbox One Controlled To PC or Laptop

As gaming technology advances and platforms extend to the point where they’re available on a variety of devices thanks to services like Xbox Game Pass and Stadia (to name a few), you must have a way to play the games you enjoy. That’s the Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox gamers. You’ll want to keep using your Xbox controller on your PC if you generally play with a controller over a keyboard and mouse, either because it’s faster or because your laptop’s keyboard doesn’t even have enough key travel or feedback.

It’s worth noting that your procedure will differ depending on whether you have Bluetooth installed on your Windows desktop or laptop computer, as well as whether you have the latest wireless controllers or not. This is significant since the earlier wireless controller, which has a gleaming plastic ring around the ‘X’ home button, lacks Bluetooth and can only connect to a specialized receiver.

If you have this controller – or a laptop without Bluetooth – don’t worry; we’ll show you how to use it in this manner as well. We have a separate guide that shows you how to link your Xbox controller to your smartphone.

If you have Bluetooth and the Xbox One wireless controller

.In a perfect world, you’d have a laptop and an Xbox wireless controller that are both Bluetooth-enabled, and all you’d have to do now is couple them. Locate ‘Settings’ in the Windows start menu.

Select ‘Devices’ from the drop-down menu.

Choose ‘Bluetooth and other devices from the drop-down menu.

Select ‘Add Bluetooth or other devices from the drop-down menu.

‘Bluetooth’ should be selected.

At this point, your laptop or desktop will begin looking for nearby Bluetooth devices that are in pairing mode. So turn on your Xbox controller and pair it with your computer.

For a few seconds, press and hold the ‘X’ home button until it lights up.

Press and hold the top edge’s small pairing button.

The ‘X’ on your home button should begin to blink on and off.

When the light on your Xbox controller blinks, it’s in pairing mode, and it should appear in your Windows PC’s list of accessible devices. Simply choose the Xbox wireless controller from the devices list, and it will connect in a matter of seconds, with the light behind the ‘X’ solid.

If you have an older Xbox One wireless controller (or a PC without Bluetooth)

You’ll need the Xbox wireless adapter if you don’t have one of the Bluetooth-enabled Xbox controllers or if you have a PC that doesn’t have Bluetooth. It’s a Microsoft-made proprietary dongle that connects to the controller via a dedicated wireless connection. When you have one of these adapters, all you have to do is plug it into a free USB port on your Windows laptop or PC, then click and hold the pairing button on the side until the light blinks.

Now, turn on your Xbox controller by pressing and holding the central home button, then pressing and holding the pairing button on the top edge until the big ‘X’ starts flashing.

The wireless adapters and your control pad should automatically discover each other at this point. After several seconds, they must connect, and the lights on both devices should become steady and cease flickering.

What are the Reasons Behind Xbox One Controller Blinking?

The first reaction when something strange happens on your Xbox One controller is to panic. Even yet, if you own a game system, you’re bound to run into a problem at some point. However, not all issues indicate that your controller is broken. There are usually ways to get back to normal use of the latter.

Reasons behind Xbox One Controller Blinking PC

Your Xbox One controller is blinking because it can’t connect to your PC or console in the majority of circumstances. It can be prevented from joining due to a variety of circumstances. They can be more or less serious, and they can be more or less difficult to fix. So, what are these variables?

a flaw in software or a microprocessor

a problem with the Bluetooth circuit or with the USB cable

a malfunctioning internal component or a power outage

a minor issue arising from your usage

an insufficiently strong signal

If the batteries on your Xbox One controller are low or have failed, they may also flicker. However, there are solutions to every issue. We will be discussing this right now!

Some Basic Checks

If your Xbox One controller is flashing, perform the following steps to ensure the problem is caused by the controller and not by an error in your usage:

Test another controller on your Xbox or your controller on another Xbox or another PC to see if the problem is with the computer, the console, or the Xbox One controller. If you discover that the issue is with your console or computer, contact Microsoft for assistance.

Make sure there are no obstructions between your PC or console’s receivers and your Xbox One controller that might prevent it from connecting. Remove any electronic gadgets that could disrupt the signal.

Keep the distance between the two devices as short as possible (maximum 9m). Do not be afraid to get closer so that the signal is stronger and the connection is more straightforward.

Ensure that the front of the console or PC is towards the controller.

Remove the headset, as this can prevent the Xbox One controller from syncing. If necessary, attach the controller and align it. Once your controller is connected, reconnect the microphone.

How to Fix the Xbox One Controller Blinking PC Issues?

The following are the ways by which you can fix the blinking issue:

Determine that your Xbox One controller is connected and within range

Due to pairing troubles, you may notice that your Xbox One controller is flickering or flashing. It could be coupled with another console, out of range, or attempting to link with a system that already has eight other paired controllers.

Wireless controllers have a range of 19 to 28 feet, according to Xbox, but if your gaming setup is surrounded by walls, facing away from you, in a cabinet, or might be hampered by interference from other adjacent wireless devices, consider reducing your range.

It’s possible that the controller is connected to another Bluetooth device or console and isn’t responding to your console at all. Double-press the coupling button to reconnect your controller to your Xbox system if it was the last device you linked it with.

Re-Connect Xbox One controller to PC or Laptop

To stop your Xbox One controller from flashing, pair it with your system, just press and release the coupling button on your Xbox One console. Hold down the equivalent pair button on your controller for 20 seconds.

For a little moment, the controller must flash more quickly, then display a steady light. It’s paired when that happens.

Using a micro USB cable, attach your Xbox One controller to your console

You can also use a physical micro USB cable to attach your Xbox One controller to your console and get rid of the blinking light. This is also a means to charge your Xbox One controller, which could be a solution to the blinking of your Xbox One controller.

Make sure your Xbox One controller’s batteries are charged

The flashing light on your Xbox controller could indicate that the battery is low.

There are a few options for charging the batteries in your Xbox One controller. Using a Play & Charge Kit, a micro USB cord, or a rechargeable battery pack are all examples of this. If you don’t have any AA batteries readily available, you can use those instead.

If your batteries are fully charged, but the light continues to flicker, remove the batteries, and wait 15 seconds. Replace them to see if the problem is resolved.

Update your Xbox One controller or restart your Xbox Console

If pairing your controller and testing the batteries don’t work, press and hold the power button for 10 seconds to restart your Xbox One system. Restart the computer and try again.

It’s also a good idea to update the firmware on your controller. While wireless updates are available for controllers manufactured after June 2015, all Xbox One controllers can be updated using the USB cable that came with your console.

Well, things sometimes de-track and don’t work as smoothly as they should. However, there are fixes and solutions to every problem. The same is the case with the Xbox one controller. If it starts flashing, flickering, or blinking (whatever you say), follow the above-mentioned steps. It should get the issue fixed right away!

Let us know in the comments sections if you have come across any other trick to connect Xbox One controller to PC or laptop.

