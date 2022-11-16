During the 11.11 sale, the Daraz offers users a fantastic opportunity to save hundreds of bucks on cameras & accessories. Every year, people eagerly await the Daraz 11.11 deals to upgrade their accessories. Daraz 11.11 sale 2022 is one of the year’s most significant and anticipated sales. However, with so many alternatives available, selecting the best cameras & accessories for you may be tough. As a result, in order to assist you in selecting the finest cameras & accessories for you during the 11.11 sale, we have sorted out a list of the 4 top-notch related products available on Daraz.

Daraz 11.11 Cameras & Accessories Deals

Here is the brief description of 4 top quality products that you can get on a very discounted price from Daraz 11.11 Sale.

1- DJI Mini 2 Drone

The DJI Mini 2 is a small, foldable drone that weighs less than 250g and comes with several of DJI’s cutting-edge technology features despite its compact size and lightweight design. It is the successor of the Mavic Mini, and some of its features include a 4K camera, a triple GPS module, 5 Quickshots for creating hands-free cinematic footage, and 31 minutes of flight time. Additionally, it is possible to view live high-definition video in 720p quality and comes equipped with DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 technology, which provides a greater control range. A fantastic entry-level drone that is also useful for photographers and adventurers.

The price of DJI Mini 2 Fly Drone on Daraz is 160,000 PKR. However, DJI Mini 2 Fly Drone is covered under Daraz 11.11 Sale and you can get that for only 134,999 PKR. If you are user of HBL Credit or Debit card, you can further avail discount of 11,000 PKR and get DJI Mini 2 Fly Drone for 123,999 PKR.



2- GoPro Hero 10 Black Edition

The HERO10 Black is one of the most versatile cameras now available, as it provides both maximum speed and maximum ease of use. HERO10 Black, which is equipped with a new GP2 processor, is capable of shooting 5.3K video at better frame rates, 23MP photos, improved performance in low light, and game-changing Hyper Smooth 4.0 video stabilization in all shooting modes. On top of all of that, the HERO10 is connected to the cloud, which means that as soon as you charge it, your film will be uploaded to the cloud automatically.

The GoPro Hero 10 can be purchased on Daraz for a price of 121,000 PKR. On the other hand, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is included in the Daraz 11.11 Sale, and you can purchase one for the low price of 103,999 PKR. If you are a user of an HBL credit or debit card, you are eligible for an additional discount of 11,000 PKR, bringing the total down to 94,999 PKR for the GoPro Hero 10 Black Edition.



3- 7 Feet Tripod Stand and Photography Kit

26cm Selfie Ring Light has mechanical buttons. You can easily adjust the 3 colour modes (cool white, warm yellow, and daylight) and brightness levels. Photographers, YouTubers, Vloggers, TikTokers, etc. The 7ft Tripod stand can combine to a Selfie RingLight, Selfie Stick, Phone and Camera Tripod. Universal Metal Phone Holder is also included and is strong enough because of it’s metal build. It can bend at any angle and hold your phone steadily, and its grasp is so tight that your phone won’t fall off. The 26cm Ring Light is USB powered, thus it works with practically any USB Charger, Powerbank, laptop, etc. Don’t worry about your LED Ring Light’s battery.

Daraz sells a 7-feet tripod and photographic kit for 35,000 PKR. The Daraz 11.11 Sale includes the 7 feet tripod and photographic kit for 1,068 PKR.



4- SanDisk Extreme Pro Memory Card

Sandisk is a well-known SD card manufacturer that has created a reputation for itself by producing premium SD cards at affordable costs. The SanDisk Extreme PRO SD card is a flagship product that can be utilised by both consumers and professionals. The SanDisk Extreme PRO card enhances the performance of previous Extreme PRO cards to up to 200MB/s, which was 170MB/s previously.

The SD card is available in capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. These capacities should be sufficient for storing any size photo or video collection. Additionally, you may store operating systems, games, and other significant media on the SD card due to its storage capacity. This SD card is compatible with Single-Board Computers that may require a great deal of capacity.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro memory card is listed on Daraz for only 3,999 PKR, however, you can avail discount of 9% during Daraz 11.11 Sale and can get the SanDisk Extreme Pro memory card for only 3,650 PKR.



Last but not the least, we’re going to tell you about coupons that you can get from Daraz’s home page.

These interesting coupons are also available on Daraz and will further reduce the price of any goods you choose to purchase. You may save money by taking advantage of both the Daraz 11.11 sale and these coupons when you buy cameras & accessories, no matter how much it costs.

