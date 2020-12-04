If you download files from the internet a lot on daily basis, then download managers can help you in speedy downloading. No one can deny the importance of high speeds downloader when it comes to downloading TV shows, movies, and games.

Some fast download managers speed up downloads of files by breaking them into manageable blocks. It also allows you to pause and resume the downloading.

Find Out the 10 Best Download Managers for Windows in 2020

These fast file downloaders or download managers also work best with flaky internet connections.

What does a download manager do?

A download manager is a software program that lets you download files from the Internet for offline storage or execution. Whereas some download managers can also be used to speed up the download of files from multiple sources at once.

Do you need a download manager?

If you download many files regularly, a download manager will help you to save significant amounts of keystrokes and time as well. Especially, If you are living in a rural area with very slow and flaky Internet service, a download manager will make the best use of scarce resources you have.

Some download manager apps even know to convert media file formats automatically without bugging you. However, some best video downloaders will allow you to play an audio or video file before the completion of downloading.

In today’s post, you will get to know about the best download managers. we are sharing the list, so have a look.

1. JDownloader:



JDownloader is considered to be one of the best download managers for Windows PC. You can use it absolutely free. You don’t need to pay a penny for it. JDownloader provides you everything for free and you won’t see any add as some others play.

Features:

Platform independent. (Windows, Linux, Mac, ..)

Runs on Java 1.5 or higher

Complete Open-Source ( GPL )

) 24-hour support

Download several files at once

Download with multiple connections

JD has its own powerful OCR module

Automatic extractor (including password list search) (Rar archives)

Theme Support

Multilingual

About 110 hoster and over 300 decrypt plug-ins

Reconnect with JDLiveHeaderScripts: (1400 router supported)

Web update

The integrated package manager for additional modules (eg. Web interface, Shutdown)

The Jdownloader manager lets you start, stop or pause downloads, set bandwidth limitations, auto-extract archives, and much more. A very interesting feature of the Jdownloader manager is multiple file downloads. With this fast download manager, you can download anything from any site.

To Download: Click Here

2. Internet Download Manager:

Internet Download Manager is one of the most popular fast download managers for Windows. It is also known as IDM. The best feature of Internet Download Manager is that it can easily integrate with all the major browsers. It is only available for the Microsoft Windows operating system. It facilities you in saving, resuming, scheduling, etc.

When you install IDM, the plugins will automatically be installed and integrated into the browser. These plugins will popup the “download now” window whenever it finds any media file playing in the web browser. You will be able to download YouTube videos without installing separately any YouTube Downloader.

It divides downloads into multiple streams for faster downloading.

It offers video downloading from streaming video sites

It increases download speeds up to 5 times

It can download flv videos from Youtube and from other sites too

It has a user-friendly and simple interface,

It can schedule downloads

It maintains a constant speed

Internet Download Manager ( IDM ) supports many web browsers including Internet Explorer, Opera, Flock, Google Chrome, Netscape Navigator, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and many others.

Supports proxy servers, FTP & HTTP protocols, and more

To Download: Click Here

3. Ninja Download Manager:

Ninja Download Manager is one of the best downloaders for Windows. It is the best looking to download managers out there. Ninja Download Manager is one of the fastest download managers. It has a modern, compact, and trendy interface. It is packed with a lot of features.

Some of the features of Ninja Download Manager are mentioned below:

Pause/Resume Download : You can pause and resume any download in this app. It can even pause those links the others can’t do.

You can pause and resume any download in this app. It can even pause those links the others can’t do. Limit Download Speed: You can limit the download speed to maintain the browsing speed. Ninja Download Manager has the option to do so.

Download YouTube video: You can download videos online using this free download manager without the support of any third-party web app. More interestingly, with the help of this app, you can convert the video into different formats after downloading.

Multiple tabs for different statuses: Most of the download managers have only one tab, where you can find finished, pending, paused, etc. downloads. However, Ninja Download Manager can categorize downloads based on the current status.

Browser integration: You can integrate this download manager in all popular browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, etc. However, you need to install an extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.

Whitelist website: You may find a download sign on every whitelisted website, if you have installed a browser add-on, such as YouTube, DailyMotion, Vimeo, etc. However, you can remove the website from the whitelist. You can also add a new site to the list.

Login Manager: The most interesting thing is that you can use this tool as a password manager. You can keep your login details securely in this app.

To Download: Click Here

4. Free Download Manager:



Free Download Manager is also an open-source download manager app for Windows. It is very powerful. This app is also known as FDM. Free Download Manager helps you to download the same file from multiple sources. For example, if one particular server is slow then it can change to the fastest available one instead. This app is an easy-to-use and absolutely free download accelerator and manager.