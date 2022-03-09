Best Mid-range device – XIAOMI unveils Redmi Note 11 series with an AMOLED display for seamless sharing & viewing

Recently Xiaomi launched a brand new device under its flagship Redmi Note series, Redmi Note 11. Both phones bring powerful upgrades to their camera system, charging speed, display—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before. The AMOLED display ensures seamless sharing and viewing experience.

The new Redmi Note 11 boasts a 90hz refresh rate, which translates to a super enhanced on screen experience. Share and view more with lag-free transitions and overall smoother animations. Its AMOLED display is one thing to talk about, the Note 11 comes packing a 5,000mAH battery which not just charges faster with the 33W fast charger but also lasts longer. Yes! Worry about plugging it to the charger less and capture life around you more.

Celebrating their extraordinary and innovative phone launch, Redmi Note 11 series, by bringing forth Team 11, a group of ever daring, enthusiastic young individuals, who have overcome all battles thrown at them and rose to the challenge, stronger. Team 11 has names such as Ahad Raza Mir, Saheefa Jabbar, Haseeb Mirza, The Broad Boy etc. onboard. This pool of achievers will raise brand awareness and will be a testament to the fact that challenges only make you stronger.

Whatever life throws at you, be it getting that one angular photo or actually going out and conquering mountains, with utmost willpower & Redmi Note 11’s supporting features everything is possible. In the words of the Mi Fan who won the Redmi Note 11, ‘Watching people upload studio grade content always makes me wonder why isn’t my content is never this good. Playing and experimenting with this device has been super fun, I feel inspired to move and experience and narrate my experiences through photos!’.

He further stressed on the battery life of the new device, which lasted over 20 hours once fully charged, with mobile data on at all times.