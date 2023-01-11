BEWARE! Pokemon Card Game Is Just A Clever Trap By Hackers

According to cybersecurity analysts at ASEC, hackers created a pretty convincing fake website for their fake game. The cherry on top is that they even have a fake marketplace where you can claim and mint Pokémon Card NFTs. But let me tell you that fake site offers no real Pokémon NFTs, just headaches.

When anyone clicks on the “Play on PC” button on the website, it downloads an installer, instead of installing a game. The installer buries a tool called NetSupport Manager deep into your files which is actually a back door to your PC. In order to make matters worse, the malicious download has an official-looking Pokémon icon and file information to trap people. It makes it easy to convince anyone who just downloaded the file, especially a young user, to open it. Beware! the fake website for the Pokémon Game is still live.

This malware seems convincing because a Pokémon NFT card game sounds like something that can be a real thing due to the popularity of Pokémon and NFTs. Nintendo also showed tepid interest in NFTs and the metaverse during a Q&A last year however, it hasn’t announced any NFT games, but a good fake game is still fooling someone who doesn’t keep up with the news.

Hackers always try to find creative ways in order to get you to click on a bad link. It can be a convincing pop-up ad or a strange email thread. So, play it safe and don’t click on anything except the one that’s totally safe.

