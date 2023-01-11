TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Is Now Available On iOS/Android For Netflix Subscribers

Advertisement

The highly anticipated game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was no doubt a blast from the past when it was released back in 2022. Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of news for Ninja Fans, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is now making its way to All Android and iOS devices but only for Netflix subscribers. Hurray! Netflix has brought the retro title to mobile gadgets.

Shredder’s Revenge Is Out For Netflix Subscribers

No doubt, Shredder's Revenge has the spirit of old-school games. The game has beautiful pixel art, and side-scrolling levels. Moreover, it lets up to six people play at the same time. The good part is that the game is also designed to be welcoming to people who may not have grown up with the original TMNT arcade games. It makes it easier for new players to jump in and play without any problem.

The point worth mentioning here is that the game is Netflix Exclusive. All Netflix subscribers can download TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge to their iOS or Android devices now. Let me tell you that once they’ve downloaded it from the App Store or Google Play Store, Netflix subscribers can access the game after entering their Netflix login. The game was already out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC however, had yet to make its way to mobile devices.

If you don't know about it, then let me tell you that it is actually a retro-style side-scroller beat 'em up game that lets players pick either Master Splinter, Casey Jones, April O'Neil, or one of the turtles: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael or Michelangelo. The fight is against Shredder and his Foot Clan as well as other characters from the TMNT franchise. This latest version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge uses touch controls and can be played with other players via the party option.