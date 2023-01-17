Beyond Good and Evil 2 Is Still In Development: Ubisoft

Advertisement

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is one of the much-anticipated platform game sequels. According to the company, the game is still in development. Recently, Ubisoft has confirmed a few things regarding some upcoming games. The company unveiled that the pirate game Skull and Bones is once again delayed. Furthermore, three unannounced projects have been canceled ahead of the Beyond Good and Evil 2 release date.

Beyond Good And Evil 2 Is On its Way

Reports claim that Ubisoft held an investors call on Wednesday, January 11. In that meeting, the company confirmed that Skull and Bones will be delayed until “early 2023-24”. Together with that, it was unveiled that three unannounced games have been canceled. The company took this decision as the Rainbow Six Siege and Far Cry developer tackled a difficult financial year for 2022. Ubisoft made a clear announcement that the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 is unaffected. A Ubisoft spokesperson stated:

"Beyond Good and Evil 2's development is underway and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise,"

Let me tell you that the highly anticipated game was originally announced in 2009. After that Beyond Good and Evil 2 vanished for a number of years. Then, it made a return with a new cinematic trailer at E3 2018. Michael Ancel, director of the original platform hit, is also working on the sequel, a sprawling open-world game set in System 3. System 3 is actually a “multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, human society in a distant solar system”

The delay to Skull and Bones and the cancellation of three unannounced games have no significant impact on the company as Ubisoft has a range of projects in the works. Its upcoming projects include:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The social and multiplayer-driven Assassin’s Creed Infinity

The remake of the original Splinter Cell

Reports claim that Division 2 has also been re-released onto Steam and is available at a substantial discount. We are at beginning of 2023, be ready for some best upcoming games in the next 12 months. You will also be able to try some of the best story games if you’re a big Beyond Good and Evil fan.

