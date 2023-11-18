OpenAI announced Sam Altman’s dismissal as CEO due to issues of transparency with the board, leading to a loss of confidence in his leadership. Mira Murati steps in as interim CEO while the company hunts for a permanent replacement.

“I loved my time at OpenAI,” Altman said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit.” In a follow-up post, he described the experience of his firing as “sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive.”

Breaking News! OpenAI Board Removes Sam Altman from CEO Position

Co-founder Greg Brockman relinquished his role as chairman but remains with the company, whereas Altman and Brockman learned of their removal from the board on the same day from co-founder Ilya Sutskever, who also serves on the board.

This abrupt change impacted OpenAI significantly as Altman had been a prominent figure. He spearheaded major announcements, like the recent DevDay conference. He also represented the company at high-profile events like the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.

Despite the shake-up, Microsoft, a substantial investor in OpenAI, assures continued collaboration with the company. Altman also holds a significant stake in Humane, a company recently launching its Humane AI Pin.

Altman, a co-founder of OpenAI alongside Elon Musk, had initially co-chaired the company until Musk’s departure in 2018 due to potential conflicts with Tesla. OpenAI’s board, predominantly composed of external members, now includes Ilya Sutskever, Adam D’Angelo of Quora, Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, following Altman and Brockman’s exits.

