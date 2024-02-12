Buy this iPhone 14 Pro Max for just PKR 35,000

Pakistani citizens who can’t afford the iPhone 14 Pro Max can now get their hands on its Turkish copy, which is available for just PKR 35,000. The smartphone looks completely similar to the original iPhone 14, with the same color, design, size, and aesthetics. Moreover, it has the same user interface, including a dynamic island and iOS. Because of the presence of all these features, it’s hard to identify if it’s a copy of the original device.

You can purchase the phone easily through different retailers like Shandar mobiles, memon.com, etc. You can also order the phones to your doorsteps through the contact numbers present on the mentioned retailers’ online channels.

Shandar Mobile

Memon.com

However, it is pertinent to mention here that the phone is nowhere near the specs of the original iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is available at a hefty price tag in Pakistan. While the Turkish copy of the iPhone 14 Pro Max may offer a more affordable alternative in the short term, consumers should weigh the long-term implications and potential drawbacks before making a purchase decision. Therefore, investing in a genuine, high-quality product would ultimately provide better value and satisfaction over time by taking into consideration factors such as performance, durability, and support services.