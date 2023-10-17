The iPhone 14 Pro Max achieved some remarkable records in terms of median download speeds on mobile networks over the past year. Now, the first report from Ookla sheds light on just how much faster speeds the iPhone 15 Pro Max provides in terms of cellular performance—spoiler alert, it’s almost 100% faster.

Ookla has recently published its latest report on mobile performance, comparing major US carriers based on download and upload speeds, consistency, availability, and more. This report also provides insights into how the most popular smartphones in the US performed in Q3 2023 concerning download/upload speed and latency.

In the fall of 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max held the title for the fastest cellular speeds. However, it subsequently lost the crown in Q4 of 2022 and Q1 of 2023.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Shows 96% Faster Download Speeds vs 14 Pro Max

Notably, in Q2 2023, Ookla’s tests recorded an average iPhone 14 Pro Max download speed of 127.83 Mbps. During that period, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra took the lead with a median download speed of 161.86 Mbps.

Now, the first study featuring the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max from Ookla is in, and the results are highly impressive.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max outperformed all other devices on the list. It boasts a median download speed of 251.37 Mbps, which is approximately 10% faster than the iPhone 15 Pro.

Compared to the 127.83 Mbps download speed recorded for the iPhone 14 Pro Max in Q2 of the same year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max achieved a remarkable 96.6% increase in median download speed.

However, it’s important to note that the iPhone 15 Pro/Max had a relatively low market share among total iPhones just a month after its launch. So Samsung still held the title for having faster average download speeds.

It’s challenging to pinpoint whether the performance improvement in the iPhone 15 Pro Max is primarily due to the device itself, network enhancements, or the early adopter effect (those who tend to purchase the latest high-end iPhone models are more likely to have better mobile connections).

In the previous year, right after the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the highest average download speed Ookla measured was 147 Mbps, which later stabilized at 127 Mbps by Q2 of the following year as iPhone 14 Pro Max adoption increased.

If this trend holds, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer a median download speed of approximately 230 Mbps in the long term. Potentially, it will be more than 100 Mbps faster than the previous generation.

Qualcomm X70 modem used in the 15 Pro and Pro Max provides up to 24% faster 5G speeds.

It’s worth noting that average US cellular performance has improved over the past year, but not by 100 Mbps.

Interestingly, while the Qualcomm X70 modem used in the 15 Pro and Pro Max (as well as the 15 and 15 Plus) is often lauded for offering up to 24% faster 5G speeds. It seems like there is even more significant potential for improvement.

Furthermore, it’s intriguing that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which share the same Qualcomm X70 modem as the 15 Pro/Max, weren’t included in Ookla’s list of top download speeds. There might be factors related to the integration of the modem with the A16 Bionic vs. A17 Pro chipsets and other elements contributing to this difference.