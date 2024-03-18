PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 24,834/6 months
There are a number of iPhone Pro Max users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their smartphones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This is because users have to pay incredibly high taxes to FBR approve their phones. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is now giving users the opportunity to pay the tax in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to PTA approve the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|PKR 49,667/-.
|PKR 24,834/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs
