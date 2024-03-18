PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 24,834/6 months

There are a number of iPhone Pro Max users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their smartphones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This is because users have to pay incredibly high taxes to FBR approve their phones. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is now giving users the opportunity to pay the tax in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to PTA approve the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 14 Pro Max PKR 49,667/-. PKR 24,834/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs

DISPLAY Type LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass Always-On display PLATFORM OS iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 17.4 Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM NVMe MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), stereo sound rec. SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving) BATTERY Type Li-Ion 4323 mAh, non-removable (16.68 Wh) Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised) 15W wireless (MagSafe) 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update