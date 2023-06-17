New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (After Reduction)

Good news for all iPhone lovers who have been seeking to register their iPhone 14 pro models with the PTA. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a reduction in taxes on all smartphones. Particularly, there is around a 17% reduction in taxes on iPhone 14 models. So, let’s take a look at how much less you will have to pay for registering your iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max with PTA.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 14 Pro 122275/-. 147153/-. iPhone 14 Pro max 131130/-. 156893/-.

As evident, there is a decent reduction in taxes on PTA registration of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The reduction came in light of grievances shared by mobile industry experts and users. Though, we still suggest FBR to further lower these taxes so that more users get a chance of registering their iPhones with PTA. Nevertheless, it is a positive development and it may lure those iPhone 14 users who haven’t registered their phones with PTA. Moreover, if you want to know the PTA taxes on other smartphones, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator.

