ByteDance is most likely preparing to join the virtual reality (VR) space

According to a source close to the situation, ByteDance intends to invest “hundreds of millions of dollars” in VR-related content, citing a Protocol report.

According to the report, over 40 job listings for Pico, the Chinese VR headset maker acquired by ByteDance last year, have appeared. The majority of job openings are for Pico Studios’ west coast branches in California and Washington, ranging from a head of VR game strategy to a game operation manager.

Pico’s head of consumer sales listing is also a potential indicator that Pico is looking to establish a presence in the US, according to Protocol. Candidates will be “responsible for the sales and marketing of Pico’s overall product in the US consumer market,” according to the job description.

Pico still has a long way to go, but ByteDance has the resources to help it compete with the handful of mainstream headsets offered by Meta, HTC, Valve, and PlayStation in the United States. The Pico Neo 3 Link, the company’s flagship all-in-one headset, was released in Europe in May and costs €449 (approximately $472 USD).