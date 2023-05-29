Meta is getting ready to launch Meta Quest 3 later this year. The headset will have double the power and a revamped design compared to the critically acclaimed Meta Quest 2. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has now revealed the hands-on with a prototype version of Meta Quest 3. It’s our first look at the Meta Quest 3’s interface, video pass-through mode, software features and gaming chops.

Gurman said the prototype, which is codenamed Eureka, “feels far lighter and thinner” than the Quest 2. The previous reports have also revealed this feature. Gurman added the head strap “seems a bit stronger” too, and uses fabric on the sides instead of plastic like the Quest 2.

Meta Quest 3 Hands-On Confirms Lighter and Thinner Design

Check also: Scammers Hack Verified Facebook Pages to Impersonate Meta and Google

Moreover, it now features three vertical pill-shaped sensor areas. It houses two colour video pass-through cameras, two standard cameras and the Quest Line’s first depth sensor. Two tracking cameras can be found on the front lower sides of the headset. The bottom portion houses a volume rocker and a wheel to adjust the headset’s IPD or the distance between your pupils. The power button and USB-C port are still in the same spot on the side of the headset.

Gurman said he was able to use his phone while wearing the headset. In terms of performance, the Quest 3 has been tipped to upgrade to the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset.

The Quest 3’s improved specs could come with a higher price tag. Most likely, Meta will unveil the headset later this year, more specifically in October.

See Also: Meta Fixes A Recent Bug Sending Unwanted Friend Requests On Facebook