TECNO’s CAMON 15 Earned 3.4 Million Orders Within 2 Hours

TECNO, a global leading mobile phone brand has finally unpacked its most awaited CAMON 15 in first-ever Live Broadcast event happened in different top-notch media channels and was hosted by talented Juggan Kazim.

The event was a blast after receiving around 3.4 Million orders of Tecno’s Camon 15 within 2 hours. And after this mega-successful launch, TECNO has decided to help and support the community of Pakistan in regards to the Coronavirus in order to celebrate with the nation.

There are two versions of the Camon 15; the standard device Camon 15 with 4GB + 64GB is equipped with 48 MP Quad camera, Night lens perfect for night photography, 16 MP selfie camera and advanced specs include TAVIOS artificial technology for PKR/- 22,499

Moreover, Camon 15 Pro is equipped with many more great features such as 6.6 inches screen size, 4000mAh Li-Polymer, non-high density large-capacity battery, 128GB ROM + 6GB RAM and nonetheless with 48MP Quad camera and 32 MP pop up front camera for PKR/-29,999.

Camon 15 will be available in Fascinating Purple, Shoal Gold all across Pakistan, whereas Camon 15 Pro will be available in 2 amazing colours of Ice Jadeite, Opal White.

TECNO has proved to live up to the expectations of its customer by providing the latest technology, high-quality products on the most affordable rates. TECNO has lived up to its reputation of serving Pakistan with only the best and we hope that they continue to do so.

Team PhoneWorld congratulates TECNO on such a huge success and wishes them luck for the future!