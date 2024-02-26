Tecno to Unveil PolarAce Imaging System, Robot Dog, and More at MWC Tomorrow

Recently, a credible source said that Chinese tech company Tecno would be unveiling its new “AI-enhanced” imaging system, called Tecno PolarAce, at MWC on February 27th. Earlier this month, Tecno announced that it would attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, to unveil a new Pova phone, a robot dog, a flagship laptop, and an AR gaming set. Therefore, the Tecno PolarAce comes as a surprise for the audience.

The company claims that conventional chipsets lack the computing power to render exceptional videos, despite advancements in mobile imaging systems. Moreover, it said that the existing solutions struggle to produce smooth, high-quality videos at night. They also have limited full-scene HDR capabilities, and Tecno seeks to manage these with the PolarAce Imaging System. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the Tecno PolarAce Imaging System will debut on the Camon 30 series to bring a “new pinnacle of mobile video imaging to users around the world.”

The PolarAce is Tecno’s first-ever imaging system that incorporates an independent imaging chip and uses AI to enable “industry-redefining videography capture.” Overall, the company aims to set a new standard for mobile video imaging, meeting the demands of users worldwide for immersive and high-quality visual experiences