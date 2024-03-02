At the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Tecno unveiled a range of exciting products, including the Pova 6 Pro smartphone, a Windows handheld gaming console with XR glasses, several laptops, and even a robot dog. As the initial buzz around these products subsides, let’s delve into another significant announcement from Tecno – the upcoming AI capabilities for its HiOS devices.

Tecno AI Announced, All-Round AI Assistant for HiOS

The new phones will incorporate smart features that are already prevalent in other devices, such as live translations and object erasing. Tecno’s AI assistant, named Ella, aims to be an “all-round personal assistant.” It will be capable of setting meetings, providing news updates, and other automated tasks, including generating images.

Ella will also introduce features like Call Translation and Social Media Translation, making content more accessible to Tecno users. Additionally, there will be Video Subtitles to enhance the user experience. The generative AI engine will enable users to enhance photos and create portraits.

One noteworthy aspect of Tecno’s AI implementation is its adaptability to different regions, including Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and America. This demonstrates Tecno’s commitment to catering to its diverse user base worldwide.

Another exciting feature is the ability to edit photos to remove strangers from the background, as well as create cutouts or stickers from images. These functionalities align with similar offerings from other platforms and mobile operating systems, indicating Tecno’s effort to stay competitive and relevant.

Although Tecno has not provided specific details about the release date of these features, they are expected to roll out as early as this summer. This advancement in AI capabilities underscores Tecno’s commitment to innovation and enhancing the user experience across its range of devices.