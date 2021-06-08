Camon 17 Pro to be the new favorite from TECNO with some impressive supportive features

The changes in the technological world promote a better and improved lifestyle. As smartphones have become an important part of our daily lives, having an up-to-date phone has become essential. Dozens of companies have come forward to provide the latest regarding camera or processor, or just work on software. One such brand is coming up with a complete package phone, TECNO Camon 17 series with outstanding features.

TECNO is one of the leading smartphone brands, famous for providing great quality devices at pocket-friendly prices to its Pakistani customers. The brand will soon be launching its most anticipated Camon 17 series with some outstanding specifications. The new Camon 17 Pro has been announced to come with a 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera, Helio G95 powerful processor, 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB ROM, and 128GB massive battery.

Camon is TECNO’s flagship series with multiple successful devices. The series is famous for its photography skills and the exclusive TAIVOS technology. It includes multiple photography tools, enabling users to capture professional pictures using only their phones. The new Camon 17 Pro shall be a game-changer for selfie lovers. This will not only provide better, clearer selfies but will let you enjoy a new world of photography with such a high-res camera at a reasonable budget.

Apart from the camera, customers look for a good processor, storage, and a smart body design when buying a new phone. The new Camon 17 Pro shall support the Helio G95 processor which is one of the most powerful processors from MediaTek. This not only provides fast and smooth actions but enhances the overall performance of your phone. The features have not completely been unveiled but Camon 17 Pro brings some impressive supportive features such as the 90Hz refresh rate and 8+128GB massive battery.

With Camon 17 series, TECNO is launching one of the most powerful phones of 2021. The phones had been in talks since early this year and fans are ecstatic with the reveals. After the successful global launch, the series is expected to launch very soon in Pakistan. So stay tuned for all the latest updates and don’t forget to look out for the launch event.



